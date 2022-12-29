Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,195 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.1% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after acquiring an additional 212,555 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $346.17 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

