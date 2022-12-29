Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 129.8% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BNDW opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $68.82. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.26 and a 12-month high of $78.58.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.