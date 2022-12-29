Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 129.8% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BNDW opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $68.82. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.26 and a 12-month high of $78.58.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.228 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

