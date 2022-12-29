Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.09

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 309523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Trading of Vector Acquisition Co. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1,896.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 432,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 410,951 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 397.4% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 629,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 502,985 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 254,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,202,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

