VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Down 92.2% in December

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the November 30th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

CDC stock opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.61. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $59.18 and a twelve month high of $74.46.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $6.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 582,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 454,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,006,000 after buying an additional 301,665 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,871,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 225,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 152,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter.

