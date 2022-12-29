VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Down 92.2% in December

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the November 30th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
CDC stock opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.61. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $59.18 and a twelve month high of $74.46.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $6.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
