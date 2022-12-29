Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Short Interest Down 30.9% in December

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the November 30th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Stefko sold 10,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $64,411.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,840.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Vince alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vince stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. State Street Corp owned 0.09% of Vince as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vince Stock Up 4.6 %

Vince Company Profile

VNCE opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

(Get Rating)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.