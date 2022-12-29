Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Update

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the November 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 86,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,937. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.48%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

