Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,235 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,235 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.15. The company had a trading volume of 202,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,933,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

