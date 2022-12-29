Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.91. 119,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 115,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on Vivani Medical in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical in the third quarter valued at about $320,000.

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

