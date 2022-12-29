Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €150.00 ($159.57) target price from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($223.40) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €281.00 ($298.94) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

VOW3 opened at €114.96 ($122.30) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €120.56 ($128.26) and a 52-week high of €195.14 ($207.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €133.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €137.08.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

