VVS Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $314,591.42 (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $94.00 million and approximately $314,591.42 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 69,165,358,126,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,853,774,831,373 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

