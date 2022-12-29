Warburg Research Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($123.40) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($138.30) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($132.98) target price on SAP in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on SAP in a research note on Monday.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €96.67 ($102.84) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €100.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €92.37. The firm has a market cap of $113.07 billion and a PE ratio of 35.75. SAP has a 12-month low of €79.58 ($84.66) and a 12-month high of €125.40 ($133.40).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.