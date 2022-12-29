Wayfair Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:WGet Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 55,075 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 188% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,108 put options.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $197.84.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $42,937.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,390.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,747 shares of company stock worth $1,414,100. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $5,747,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 66.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,012 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Wayfair by 2.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triatomic Management LP boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

