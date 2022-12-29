Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.0% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460,534 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,375,618. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $156.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

