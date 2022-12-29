Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Trading Down 5.3%

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 40,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 168,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company.
Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $87,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 487.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 206,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 116.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Werewolf Therapeutics
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.
