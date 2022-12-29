West Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

West Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after buying an additional 29,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 96,221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $108.17 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $149.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.92.

