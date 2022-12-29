West Wealth Group LLC Makes New $486,000 Investment in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. West Wealth Group LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,913 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 427.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,925 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $11,603,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 208,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 151,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $43.09 on Thursday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75.

