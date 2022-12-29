West Wealth Group LLC Sells 10,012 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

West Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,012 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615,322 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,744 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 782.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,651,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $217,222,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $103.31 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.52.

