West Wealth Group LLC Sells 8,390 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

West Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05.

