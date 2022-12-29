Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $19.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average is $58.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

