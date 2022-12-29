Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 394 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Intuit by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $376.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $650.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.16.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

