Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 831,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.79 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

