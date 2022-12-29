Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 744 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 153,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average is $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $274.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

