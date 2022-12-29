Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 901 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BMY opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.19. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $60.86 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.