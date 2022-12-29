Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the November 30th total of 77,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE WRAC remained flat at $10.03 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,259. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.31.
In related news, CEO David Brewster Williams purchased 210,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.
