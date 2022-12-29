Wirtual Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,225.17 (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Wirtual token can now be bought for about $0.0767 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and $42,225.17 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wirtual has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using U.S. dollars.

