Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $48,709.81

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and $48,709.81 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can now be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wirtual has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirtual should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wirtual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

