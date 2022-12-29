WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.69 and last traded at $26.70. 537,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 756,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 22,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

