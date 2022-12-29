WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Stock Price Up 1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating) rose 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $36.10. Approximately 359,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 416,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 82.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 40,649 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 84.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 595,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 271,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

