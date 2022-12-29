XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $9.39

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $9.65. XPeng shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 138,127 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPEV. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. China Renaissance cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 21.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 801,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 142,755 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in XPeng by 21.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in XPeng by 3.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 82,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $2,161,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

