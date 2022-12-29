XYO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $648,018.20 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $43.07 million and approximately $648,018.20 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037229 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037594 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018961 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00227084 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000090 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00334998 USD and is down -4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $662,118.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.