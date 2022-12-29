XYO (XYO) Achieves Market Cap of $42.46 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $42.46 million and $311,975.69 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037199 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00036379 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018971 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00226957 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000090 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00334998 USD and is down -4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $662,118.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

