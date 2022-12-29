yearn.finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $187.98 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for approximately $5,130.67 or 0.30903398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $187.98 million and approximately $17.15 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $865.94 or 0.05218395 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00497139 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,889.39 or 0.29464823 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.
yearn.finance Token Trading
