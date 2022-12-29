Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Rating) were down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 370.60 ($4.47) and last traded at GBX 372.60 ($4.50). Approximately 609,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,330,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 377.60 ($4.56).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.24) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

Yellow Cake Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £682.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 399.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 382.33.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.