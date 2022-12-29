Zcash Price Tops $38.01 on Major Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $609.06 million and approximately $38.53 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $38.01 or 0.00228410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00071938 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00053560 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002042 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003199 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000215 BTC.
Zcash Profile
Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,024,625 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
