10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Down to $36.64

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.64, but opened at $35.52. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $36.08, with a volume of 721 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

10x Genomics Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13.

Insider Activity

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $91,171.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,215,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $91,171.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,215,728.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 290.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

