11,200 Shares in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Bought by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 73.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,757,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,479 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,575,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,475,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 115,461 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 45.0% during the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,454,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,577,000 after acquiring an additional 451,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,734,104.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $102,873.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,734.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,734,104.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 3.1 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.05. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 95.75%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

