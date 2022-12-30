2,231 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after purchasing an additional 349,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after buying an additional 589,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,834,000 after buying an additional 195,172 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,814 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,263,000 after acquiring an additional 110,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.84.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $157.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.45.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

