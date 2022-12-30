30,044 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Purchased by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 4,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 10,020.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.95. 1,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,104. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.03. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $138.25. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

