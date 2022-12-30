3,842 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Purchased by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,036,409,000 after purchasing an additional 467,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after acquiring an additional 768,929 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,397 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% in the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,688,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,231,000 after acquiring an additional 329,515 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on IFF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $151.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.09%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

