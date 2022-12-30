4,467 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BIL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $91.67.

