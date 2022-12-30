510 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Acquired by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

BATS:ITA traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.52. 556,860 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.38 and a 200 day moving average of $103.01.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

