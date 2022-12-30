7Pixels Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $67.91 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $67.91 million and approximately $36,224.27 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for approximately $4.19 or 0.00025281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.1764717 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $34,890.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

