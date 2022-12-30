9,152 Shares in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Acquired by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $72.50.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

