Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 16,818 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

