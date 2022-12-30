Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,765 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.7 %

CL stock opened at $79.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.79. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

