Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,091 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 414.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,744 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after acquiring an additional 999,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $69,488,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE NVO opened at $135.20 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $135.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.73. The stock has a market cap of $305.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.