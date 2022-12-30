Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,088 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,134,000 after acquiring an additional 244,451 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.55.

NetApp Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $96.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

