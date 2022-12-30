Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,733,000 after acquiring an additional 114,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,623 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,727,000 after acquiring an additional 44,349 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VBR opened at $159.55 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $183.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

