AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the November 30th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLVLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 175 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 229 to SEK 201 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 202 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of VLVLY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 217,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,660. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

