ABCMETA (META) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,689.80

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $32.93 million and approximately $13,689.80 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00035806 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005997 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00018057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00227273 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00033286 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,582.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

